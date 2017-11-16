There’s set to be a real Hullabaloo in Sandown next year, as the community event returns along with its soapbox challenge.

Its launch event is being held from 6pm tonight (Thursday) at Shakemakers UK in Wroxall, so if you think you’ve got what it takes this is your chance to get involved.

There will be a presentation explaining how it all works, and giving some tips on how to create the dream soapbox.

Shakemakers UK Events Manager, Nicole Hurrell said:

“Last year was a great pilot event so we want to push it and do two days for next year. We’re looking into the science museum coming to do a science area, we’ve got a food market got carnival parades, the soapbox on the Sunday, and an area for communities to come in and any music and performance.”

Hullabaloo 2018 will be held on the 12 and 13 May, and its theme next year will be ‘Wheels and Squeals’.

