The cross-Channel transport chaos of three summers ago could return "on steroids" if the Government botches post-Brexit customs planning, an influential group of MPs has warned.

In a new report, the House of Commons’ Home Affairs Committee has highlighted the mayhem on Kent’s motorways during July 2015 as it raised serious concerns about contingency planning for Britain leaving the EU.

The cross-party committee is warning of possible major border disruption unless urgent action is taken.

Criticising the insufficient work of ministers to prepare for the possibility of Brexit without a divorce deal, the MPs also cite a lack of coordination on the issue across Government.

The Government’s plan to hire 300 more Border Force staff is branded too small by the committee as they expressed fears officials being diverted from security and immigration checks to customs checks could leave the UK’s borders at risk.

In the summer of 2015, a strike by French ferry workers and a surge in attempts by migrants to reach Britain from Calais led to the largest-ever implementation of Operation Stack on the M20.

The police action saw miles of lorries parked on the Kent road as they queued to reach Dover.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, the committee’s chair, said: As things stand, the Government is running the risk of celebrating their first day of Brexit with the sight of queues of lorries stretching for miles in Kent and gridlock on the roads of Northern Ireland, which would be incredibly damaging to the UK economy and completely unacceptable to the country.

Contingency planning is essential. If the Government gets this all wrong, we could be facing Operation Stack on steroids.

The committee are calling on the Government to swiftly agree a transitional arrangement with the EU which would preserve the status quo on customs arrangements.

They also want an increase in the the number of businesses being accredited for an approved operators scheme, ministers to publish detailed plans on the impact on customs arrangements of all Brexit outcomes, and for a single minister to be put in charge of the issue.

Responding to the report, a Government spokesperson said: We are fully focused on making the UK’s exit from the EU, and our new trading relationship with the world, a success.

We have outlined our proposals for ambitious future trade and customs relationships with the EU and are confident we will reach agreement.

We will ensure we have the resources we need to continue to run effective customs, borders and immigration systems in the future.

A good deal with the EU is in our mutual interest. We are optimistic about achieving that, but it is the duty of a responsible government to plan for a range of scenarios, which is exactly what we are doing.

On Tuesday, the Public Accounts Committee warned it would be catastrophic if a new customs system is not in place by the date of Brexit in 2019.

On Wednesday, it was revealed plans for a £250m lorry park off the M20 – pitched by the Government as an alternative to Operation Stack – have been dropped.

