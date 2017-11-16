The mother of Gaia Pope says she may be being held against her will as police released new CCTV images of the missing teenager.

A major search operation is taking place for Miss Pope, 19, from Dorset, after she disappeared on the afternoon of 7 November.

Police say CCTV images show the teenager buying ice cream in a garage less than hour before she last seen at around 3.40pm.

She was being driven by a relative between Langton Matravers and Swanage when they stopped off for fuel at St Michael’s Garage on Valley Road, Dorset Police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman – who are both known to Miss Pope – were arrested on suspicion of her murder but have since been released under investigation.

In a Facebook post, Miss Pope’s mother Natasha urged people to continue searching in the back of vans, in garages, somewhere she could be hidden against her will.

Keep looking, be bold with respect, Ms Pope said.

Keep senses sharp. HELP US BRING HER BACK!

Ms Pope described her daughter, who has epilepsy, as dynamic fun, exceptionally intelligent compassionate and loving.

GAIA is special indeed so we best crack on discover the truth of things so we may bring her home very soon, she added.

Dorset Police said a black leather jacket worn by Miss Pope in the CCTV images had been recovered at an address in Manor Gardens, Swanage.

:: Family appeal for return of ‘darling girl’ Gaia Pope

Senior investigating officer Neil Devoto said: We believe Gaia was wearing the same grey and white woven leggings and white trainers, but was last seen in a red checked shirt with white buttons.

Our search efforts are continuing and I would again appeal to the public that if they have any information, however small, that could lead us to finding Gaia, please get in touch.

Finally, I would like to offer my thoughts to Gaia’s family and friends in what is an incredibly difficult time for them. It has been over a week since she went missing and we are doing all we can in order to find her.

(c) Sky News 2017: New CCTV of missing teen Gaia Pope as people urged to check vans and garages

Comments

comments