Peru are the 32nd and final country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 2-0 play-off win over New Zealand.

The South American nation completed the field for next summer’s tournament as goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos secured their first World Cup trip since 1982.

New Zealand travelled to Lima hoping to upset the odds, after the opening leg in Wellington finished goalless, but they were always up against it after Farfan put Peru in front in the 27th minute.

Visiting ‘keeper Stefan Marinovic denied Farfan a second just before half-time and New Zealand started the second period brightly, Burnley striker Chris Wood being thwarted by Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

But Peru secured some insurance 25 minutes from time when a corner glanced off Farfan’s head and was diverted into the net by Ramos after West Ham defender Winston Reid’s attempted clearance landed in front of him.

Backed by a 40,000 capacity crowd at the Estadio Nacional, Peru were able to see out the game and secure their fifth trip to the World Cup finals.

(c) Sky News 2017: Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 in World Cup play-off to finalise field for Russia 2018

