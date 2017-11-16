Prince William has described anonymity online as "really, really dangerous" in a moving video to launch a new action plan against cyberbullying.

In the film, William spoke to Lucy Alexander, whose son Felix killed himself after being bullied online, and Chloe Hine, who also tried to take her own life at the age of 13 after suffering abuse through social media.

Listening to their experiences, the Duke told them: I think it is worth reminding everyone (that) the human tragedy of what we are talking about here isn’t just about companies and about online stuff – it’s actually real lives that get affected.

And the consequences, that is the big thing, the consequences of what happens if things are not kept in check in terms of what we say and what we do.

We are still responsible for our own actions online – this anonymity, as you were saying, is really, really dangerous.

The video was released as the Royal Foundation’s Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, which involves some of the world’s leading media and technology companies, is releasing an action plan to deal with the issue and help children and teenagers to use social media and gaming platforms safely.

The action plan includes the first internet code of conduct with a green cross code style advertising campaign.

The ‘Stop, Speak, Support’ slogan is said to be the first campaign of its kind in the world led by young people.

Facebook and Snapchat have also worked with the NSPCC to create new functions to help bullying victims, which will be trialled by young people.

Social media and gaming firms have agreed to design safety guidelines, and there will be a universal strategy to help parents and children access support groups and services.

The task force brought together organisations including Facebook, Snapchat, Google and Sky.

Charities, parents and young people added their insight.

In a statement Jeremy Darroch, Group chief executive at Sky, said: Cyber-bullying is a real concern for millions of young people and their parents, and we need to do all we can to protect those who are vulnerable to the damage it can cause.

All of us at Sky take great pride in our support of the Royal Foundation Taskforce, and we will do what we can to use Sky’s voice to promote the code and ensure its important message is heard as widely as possible.

Prince William’s interest in the problem began shortly after the birth of his own son, Prince George, when he heard the story of a boy who killed himself as a result of online abuse.

Members of the task force include The Anti-Bullying Alliance, Apple, BT, The Diana Award, EE, Internet Matters, NSPCC, O2, Sky, Supercell, TalkTalk, Twitter, Vodafone and Virgin Media.

