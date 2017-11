A motorcyclist and a car have collided at the roundabout near Asda in Newport this morning (Friday).

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service says it was called to the incident on St George’s Way just after 9.30am.

Traffic is said to be building in the area.

*UPDATED 10.30am

*Southern Vectis said its routes 2 and 3 are affected.

**UPDATED 10.51am

**One person has suffered a minor injury following the collision between a motorbike and Toyota vehicle – according to police. The road is open.

