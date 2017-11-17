New plans have been submitted to convert a building currently home to Sandown Snooker Club.

The property on Leed Street is also commonly known as Margrettes, with nine pool and snooker tables supported by a small bar area and toilets on the ground floor. The first floor is a snooker hall accommodating seven tables.

Plans would see the building converted into six flats – over three floors – with some outside space for the ground floor apartments.

It is understood the property was originally built for Sandown Congregational Church, in around 1870 – and was converted in a public house and snooker hall in 1982.

Comments

comments