Lloyds Bank is apologising to its customers on the Isle of Wight who were planning to use its mobile branch today (Friday)

A spokesperson says due an unforeseen mechanical failure, the mobile vehicle won’t be on the Island today.

It was due to be at York Road Car Park in Sandown at 9.45am and at Bembridge Methodist Church at 12.45pm.

However, the company hopes to have it back on the Island on Monday (20). It is planned to be in Bembridge at 10am and Sandown at 12pm.

