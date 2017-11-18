Sandown’s Dinosaur Isle Museum is taking Islanders back in time this weekend with its free annual ‘Blast from the Past’ event.

The museum’s experts and scientists will be there to answer all of your questions and to give talks. You’re also being invited to bring any of your finds along to be identified.

It’s being held in partnership with the Friends of Dinosaur Isle, and takes place today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday), between 10am and 4pm.

Dr Jeremy Lockwood, Chair of The Friends of Dinosaur Isle Museum said:

“We’ve got everything from dinosaurs and ammonites and stone-age axes and roman artifacts. There’s lots of things to do and lots of activities for children, with face painting, painting models of fossils and excavating dinosaurs bones in sand pits.”

Dr Lockwood added:

“It’s something that’s not a well known fact but we’re in the top five or six dinosaur finding sites in the world. For the variety of species in such a small area, this is the dinosaur capital of Europe. Some of the earliest dinosaur discoveries ever made were on Yaverland beach.”

