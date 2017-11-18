Islanders are getting into the festive spirit with the return of Wootton Bridge’s Christmas market today (Sat).

Fancy starting your Christmas shopping a little early?

The indoor Christmas market is being held at Wootton Bridge Community Club from 10am – 2pm.

It will feature Island crafters selling handmade creations, and the chance to get in the Christmassy spirit with a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.

There will also be a special visitor, as Father Christmas will in his grotto from 10:30 until 1pm.

