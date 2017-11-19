Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale is preparing for a stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

She has been criticised for her decision to appear on the programme and some of her colleagues have even called for her to be suspended from the party.

But she is not the first politician to dabble in reality TV.

Among the others are:

:: Ed Balls on Strictly Come Dancing

The former Labour MP made his reality TV debut in 2016 and unexpectedly won many fans, becoming the hit of the series.

Among his routines were a salsa to the Psy hit Gangnam Style but sadly the former shadow chancellor – who also found social media fame by using his first tweet to confirm his own name – was voted out in the 10th week of the series.

:: Michael Fabricant on First Dates

The Tory MP appeared on the celebrity edition of the programme, also in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

His date with fantasy writer Jan didn’t go so smoothly though, after she mistook his hair for a wig. There were no romantic sparks.

:: George Galloway on Celebrity Big Brother

The former London mayoral candidate was on the show in 2006 and best remembered for his imitation of a cat, crawling on all fours, purring and pretending to lick cream from the hands of another contestant.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the performance drew some criticism.

:: Penny Mordaunt on Splash!

The recently-named International Development Secretary appeared on the diving show in 2014.

She too was criticised but responded by vowing to donate her £10,000 appearance fee plus any additional sponsorship to the renovation of her local lido and to armed services charities.

:: Edwina Currie on Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity

The former Conservative MP did the double – Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 and I’m A Celebrity in 2014.

Her dancing skills didn’t impress – she was the first to be voted off but she fared somewhat better on I’m A Celebrity, braving gunge and Kendra Wilkinson to come in fourth.

:: Ann Widdecombe on Strictly Come Dancing

The former Maidstone MP danced up a storm with professional Anton Du Beke, lasting until the 10th week of competition, when she was voted off.

:: Sir Vince Cable on Strictly Come Dancing

The former business secretary appeared in the Christmas Special in 2010, even admitting to having had a serious ambition to appear on the programme.

:: Jeremy Corbyn on Gogglebox

The Labour leader appeared on the Channel 4 programme as part of the celebrity episode for Stand Up To Cancer.

He shared his views on TV shows and his recipe for coddled eggs.

He even shared his disdain for celebrity chef Nigella Lawson’s poached egg technique.

