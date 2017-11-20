Compulsory DBS Checks Turned Down By The Isle Of Wight Council

Last week’s Isle of Wight Council vote not to impose background checks on all Isle of Wight councillors does not show the whole story, according to the Cabinet Member for adult social care, Councillor Clare Mosdell.

However the councillor who brought the motion to the chamber says he is “extremely disappointed” and Michael Lilley has called on the Conservative administration to explain why they did not support it.

The motion read:

On Wednesday, it was defeated by 19 votes against, 9 for, and 4 abstentions.

Councillor Mosdell and the Cabinet Member for Children Services, Councillor Paul Brading, have both had an enhanced DBS check, and all members of the leading cabinet have had the basic one. But Councillor Mosdell says to support the motion would have required all council officers (in other words County Hall staff, rather than those who are voted into office) to be checked too, even if they do not come into contact with vulnerable people at work.

She told Isle of Wight Radio,

“The actual motion was saying that because we were corporate parents we should all be DBS checked. “If they brought motion back in and said actually councillors just need the basic DBS check because they’re going to events…I would agree. With the CRB, everybody was blanket-checked so the paper it was written on became worthless. It’s important the onus is put on why you’re being DBS checked.”

LISTEN: Councillor Clare Mosdell speaking to Isle of Wight Radio:

But Ryde’s Cllr Michael Lilley said:

“I am extremely disappointed and it is up to the Conservative administration to explain why they voted it down. They will I am sure argue the ambiguity within the law in regard to who should have DBS and who should not. There is clearly an anomaly in regard to safeguarding procedures and elected members’ role as Corporate parents. “I thought it was important to put this issue out into the open and have a strong public debate. I believe as elected members we could have made a historic decision and sadly the opportunity was lost. I will bring a motion back in the future and in the meantime Ryde East residents which I represent know I as a Councillor have a valid and current DBS certificate. “I urge all residents across the Island to urge their local Councillor to do the same if he/she has not done so already and I intend to launch a DBS Councillor Campaign possibly titled ‘ I am checked are you?”

