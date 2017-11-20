Coppins Bridge To Camp Hill: Move Mooted By Isle Of Wight Council

Could the Isle of Wight Council, emergency crews and key Island charities be housed together on the site of Newport’s former Camp Hill prison in future?

A five-year plan has been revealed by Leader of the local authority, Councillor Dave Stewart.

He says meetings are already taking place about a proposed move away from County Hall, on Coppins Bridge.

Camp Hill prison closed in 2013 and the site is currently owned by the Ministry of Justice.

Council Leader Dave Stewart told Isle of Wight Radio’s Lucy Morgan that the move is achievable:

Comments

comments