Firefighters have been called to reports of a garage on fire in Freshwater this afternoon (Monday).

Two appliances from Newport, one from Ryde and one from Freshwater have been called to the domestic garage fire which is said to be ‘well alight’.

The fire service said crews were called to Selwood Road at 12.05pm.

12:53: Hampshire Constabulary says police were called to assist Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue at 12:30pm

The fire is out and firefighters are checking the garage for hot spots.

