Thousands of pounds have been donated to two Isle of Wight charities following the success of this year’s Sweetcorn Fayre.

Beaulieu Respite and Challenge and Adventure have been given £9,000 each from the event, which saw the “christening” of baby Norah Niblet.

Challenge and Adventure’s Karen Eeeles said:

“It’s an amazing, amazing amount of money. £9,000 each is a massive amount for our charities, which are quite small charities on the Island. We’re very grateful for their support, I mean it takes an awful lot to organise this kind of event.”

Beaulieu Respite’s Tony Wake said:

“We spend the money on making the children’s lives that bit nicer. We’ve got plans for a soft play area for the children, so that money goes towards that and that’ll be every single penny of the £9,000.”

The fayre’s organiser, Jane Gibbs said:

“We’ve got a theme going with young adults and both charities deal with young adults in very different ways – one is helping children with learning or physical difficulties and the other helps them in their home life. They go hand in hand really so we’re pleased to support them.”

