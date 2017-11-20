Penguins from the former Seaview Wildlife Encounter are being reunited today (Monday).

After the closure of the Island attraction in 2015 10 Humboldt penguins were transferred to Norfolk, with 7 joining Great Yarmouth Sea Life, and 3 travelling to Hunstanton Sea Life.

Today (Mon) all of the penguins will be reunited as the Hunstanton attraction closes for some vital refurbishment.

It’s the first time in more than two years that Burt, Millie and Bentley (all over 20-years-old) will have seen their former roomates.

Great Yarmouth Sea Life general manager Terri Harris said:

“The reunion of the Seaview birds should be a doubly happy occasion. We’re expecting lots of bill tapping and friendly honking at each other. They’ve a lot to catch up on.”

Today’s movde also features a meeting of two of the most famous penguins in Britain – the granddaddy of the group Dippy, and the newest of the Hunstanton colony Fluffy McFluffyface.