Actor Jeffrey Tambor is considering quitting the Amazon series Transparent following two sexual harassment allegations made against him.

In an ambiguous statement that implies, although does not confirm, an imminent departure from the Emmy-winning series, Tambor referenced what he calls a politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set.

Transparent co-star Trace Lysette and a former assistant to Tambor have both come forward in recent weeks to accuse the show’s frontman of sexual harassment.

Transgender actress Lysette, who plays yoga instructor Shea, has alleged that Tambor made sexual remarks during filming and at one point thrust himself against her.

Tambor, 73, has repeatedly denied the allegations, which are all under investigation by Amazon Studios.

Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life, Tambor said in a statement.

I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.

Given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.

It is believed Tambor is yet to make a final decision as to whether he will return to the fifth season.

Transparent has been lauded for its portrayal of a family who discovers that the person they had known as their father is transgender.

The groundbreaking comedy series has scooped eight Emmys and two Golden Globes, including one for Tambor’s acting.

The allegations made against Tambor have put the show’s future in jeopardy.

Should Tambor part ways with Transparent, it would be the latest professional casualty of the anti-sexual harassment movement that is upending Hollywood.

Over the past few weeks, Kevin Spacey was fired from House Of Cards and Louis CK had a Netflix stand-up special show axed.

(c) Sky News 2017: Jeffrey Tambor may quit Transparent amid harassment claims

