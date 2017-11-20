Tom Brady threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns to lead the New England Patriots in a 33-8 rout of the Oakland Raiders, in Mexico on Sunday.

Brady completed his first 12 passes and picked apart Oakland’s suspect defense as the Patriots (8-2) won a sixth straight, in front of an amped-up crowd at Azteca Stadium for the final International Series game of the season.

Brady became the first quarterback with 300-yard games in three countries, having also done it twice in London and 79 times in the United States.

After winning their debut trip to Mexico City last year against the Houston Texans, the Raiders (4-6) were completely outplayed on their return. The offense failed to score until Derek Carr threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter with Oakland already trailing by 30 points.

The Raiders had appeared to be in a position to score late in the first half before Marquis Flowers knocked the ball out of Seth Roberts’ hands inside the five-yard line. Patrick Chung recovered with 33 seconds left and Stephen Gostkowski scored the first of four field goals in the game

The Raiders defense were victimized first by short passes from Brady to Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola and were then beaten on a 64-yard TD to Brandin Cooks on the third play of the second half that gave New England a 24-0 lead.

The game was played at altitude, 7,200 feet above sea level, and the thin air certainly helped Gostkowski, who set a New England record with a 62-yard field goal at the end of the first half – tied for the sixth-longest in NFL history.

Elsewhere, in the other late games in the NFL….

Bills 24-54 Chargers

Buffalo rookie QB Nathan Peterman tossed five first-half interceptions on his NFL debut as the Bills (5-5) lost their third consecutive game.

The Chargers (4-6) snapped a two-game slide as Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes to Keenan Allen in his 186th consecutive regular-season game, the NFL’s second-longest active streak behind Eli Manning (209).

Bengals 20-17 Broncos

Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns and Cincinnati (4-6) won in Denver (3-7) for the first time in 42 years. tHE Broncos lost a sixth consecutive game on the season.

Sky News 2017

