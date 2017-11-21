There have been 329 reported crashes on the Isle of Wight between January 2016 and January 2017, according to a new report.

An interactive map has been launched by Co-op Insurance which shows where the Island’s accident hotspots are.

It says that there have been 105 around the Newport area, 38 in and around Shanklin, 42 around the West Wight and 79 in and around Ryde and Wootton.

Portsmouth had 675, Southampton had 764 and Bournemouth had 630 reported crashes.

The data is provided by the Department for Transport.

You can see the map here.

Comments

comments