Island residents will soon have to pay to replace lost or stolen recycling and waste bins.

Isle of Wight Council will begin charging people £10 to replace the wheelie bins as of 1 December.

The local authority says it’s picking up the bill for all 3,300 bins that were reported lost or stolen last year, and the contribution from residents could save it up to £33,000 a year.

The Island’s Cabinet member for waste management said:

“This charge is less than half what it costs the service to replace the bin and is an appropriate amount for people to pay that means that money can be used for other front line services”, said Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management. The waste service is paying for far too many bins and cannot continue to do so. Sadly, a small minority of people are abusing this system to collect them to use as storage devices or to avoid recycling.”

Councillor Michael Murwill added:

“I think that the vast majority of residents who look after their bins and use them properly will think that this is a good way for the waste service to be responsible with their money.”

Stolen bins can be replaced for free, as long as it’s reported to the police.

Residents are being encouraged to personalise their bins to protect against theft – and to also take greater care to prevent damage.

