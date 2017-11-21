Premier Ford in Newport, Isle of Wight has been named one of the UK’s Best Dealerships To Work For in a new programme launched by Automotive Management (AM), one of the UK’s leading automotive retail business publications.

More than 40 dealerships participated in the inaugural programme with 15 companies honoured as a Best Dealership To Work For. The programme surveyed more than 1,500 employees, making it the latest of its type dedicated to the car retail sector.

Best Dealerships is a celebration of elite employers in the automotive franchised dealer industry who have proven that they know what it takes to create an environment where people love to come to work. The aim of programme is to raise the bar among industry employers, creating excellence and employee engagement that will attract talented people for years to come.

Premier Ford was recognised for providing an outstanding workplace environment that engages its staff and allows them to flourish. The company is committed to ensuring its employees are motivated and happy through a range of benefits, and promotes a positive workplace culture through:

Understanding that real improvement starts with a commitment from the top.

Defining their corporate values and living by them.

Hiring for team and cultural fit.

Evaluating productivity versus time served.

Embracing flexibility.

Hiring and promoting leaders who love what they do.

Placing trust and respect at the centre of all relationships.

It said Premier Ford also hosts Christmas dances for staff and their partners, and allows them to take some days as duvet days with no prior notice. Approximately 95 per cent of staff receive a monthly bonus based on customer satisfaction and/or department profitability, while they receive further appreciation in the company’s annual recognition and long service awards. It also held a free health screening for staff with advice given on general health and fitness.

David Rye, Manager Director of Premier Ford said:

“I am very proud to receive this award, voted for by our own staff. It demonstrates the continuous efforts made across all departments to make Premier Ford a great place to work. Moving forward, our objective remains to have a happy team of staff and, of course, happy customers.”

Automotive Management partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG) to produce the 2017 Best UK Dealerships To Work For programme.

BCG, a global workplace research business which runs similar programmes in other industries, used employee and employer surveys to assess dealers’ performance in key areas such as leadership and planning, culture and communications, employee satisfaction, pay and benefits, training and development, working environment and manager relationships.

With the average national engagement standing at 42% (according to global consulting firm Blessing White), the 15 Best UK Dealerships to Work For achieved a staggering 92%.

AM editor-in- chief Stephen Briers said:

“Employee engagement is an essential ingredient for a successful business. No company, large or small, can win over the long run without a workforce that is motivated and energised, and which understands and believes in the company’s mission. All of our Best Dealerships have achieved this.”

For further details about Best Dealerships To Work For, go to www.BestUKDealerships.com

