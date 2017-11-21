Talks Over “Dangerous Quagmire” On Temporary Parking Site In Newport

A Newport Councillor says he is again in talks to try to relieve parking in Carisbrooke, because a “dangerous quagmire” has developed in a temporary car park.

Isle of Wight contractors set up the parking facilities on the Vectis Playing Field, off Wellington Road in Newport, for staff of Christ the King College. Building work on the school’s site means there are fewer spaces for staff.

Councillor Chris Whitehouse, for Newport West, says bad weather has made the playing field too boggy to use, forcing cars onto the busy nearby roads which already serve local residents and two other schools.

Cllr Whitehouse said:

“It really is a parking nightmare for local residents once again, and we need the Council to look urgently at the surface of the temporary car park to see if it can be upgraded to make it usable. “Local residents are understandably angry about this problem returning. I’m liaising with Council officers and Christ the King College to see what can be done.”

