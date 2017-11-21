Tyson Fury has swiftly issued a verbal challenge to Tony Bellew after the postponement of his rematch with David Haye.

Bellew’s future plans have been disrupted after Haye pulled out of next month’s scheduled second fight following a ‘freak accident’ that left him with an injured bicep.

Fury endured similar frustration when Haye twice cancelled past fights against himself and vowed to step in as a replacement opponent for Bellew next year.

Speaking in a video on his official Instagram account, Fury said: I just heard that David Haye has pulled out against Tony.

I’ll be ready, willing and waiting to fight Tony Bellew, May 5, O2 Arena, London.

Like I said before Tony, you want to fight a real man, you want to fight the best heavyweight in the world, the heavyweight that beat everybody else, the heavyweight that never lost a fight, the real heavyweight champion of the world. I’m ready and waiting.

Be no contest, one uppercut, ceiling job. If you think you can do any different, prove it wrong.

Fury must firstly wait for the outcome of a UK Anti-Doping hearing before he can commit to a fight against Bellew.

