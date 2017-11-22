Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has been refused parole – consigning him to at least another two years behind bars.

The 64-year-old, serving a life sentence for robbery and kidnap at Wakefield Prison in West Yorkshire, will have to wait until 2019 for another review of his case after the Parole Board recommended that he not be released.

Bronson, who was born Michael Peterson but is now called Charles Salvador after changing his name by deed poll in tribute to artist Salvador Dali, has earned public notoriety because of a history of violence both in and out of jail – including an attack on a prison governor in 2014.

Since first going inside in 1974 for armed robbery, he has also taken 11 hostages and carried out nine rooftop sieges.

A Parole Board spokesman said: We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has not directed the release of Charles Salvador.

Under current legislation, Mr Salvador will be eligible for a further review within two years. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).

:: Charles Bronson supporters want him freed

:: Boy with cerebral palsy gets Bronson boost

:: Bronson’s art sale for mum’s holiday

No recommendation was made regarding a potential move to an open prison, which will now be a matter for the MOJ.

Bronson’s wife, Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson, who recently married the convicted armed robber in jail, admitted: He’s not going to be released any time soon.

Speaking to the Talk Radio, Williamson described her husband as a very kind compassionate soul.

Charlie has admitted his wrongdoings and he’s served his time for every single offence that he’s committed, and well over that time, and it’s time now for him to move forward – he’s an OAP, she said.

I’m under no illusion. He’s not going to be released any time soon. I know that and Charlie knows that, but he deserves the chance, like any other prisoner does, to progress.

Williamson, who said the parole hearing earlier this month was positive despite Tuesday’s decision, has launched an online petition to give Bronson the chance to prove he is no longer ‘Britain’s most dangerous inmate’.

It has so far attracted more than 19,000 signatures.

(c) Sky News 2017: Britain’s most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson refused parole

Comments

comments