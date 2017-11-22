Hovertravel has shown its support for The Wight Brainy Bunch charity by helping to promote the charity’s latest fundraising initiative – the Hoses & Helmets Calendar for 2018, by Ryde firefighters.

The calendar launched recently and is aiming to raise money for the charity, which was set up by by Mark Grimes and his wife Kathryn following Mark’s diagnosis of a brain tumour in February 2015.

Neil Chapman, managing director at Hovertravel, said:

“We are announcing our support of this fabulous and worthy local charity by helping promote their 2018 calendar, which we will be selling alongside their Christmas cards in both our terminals. “Hovertravel is keen to help contribute to the health and wealth of the communities it links across the Solent and we look to provide meaningful assistance as and when we can to charitable causes.”

The charity supports the Brain Tumour Charity and The Fire Fighters Charity but for 2017 the focus is raising funds for the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton, where Mark underwent his craniotomy in 2015 and also to supply a support network and funding to assist families on the Isle of Wight who have been affected by brain tumours.

