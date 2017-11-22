Strong winds are affecting the Island’s cross-Solent travel this evening (Wednesday).

Hovertravel has suspended its services due to the weather conditions.

As forecast, the coastal gales have arrived on the Solent and we have suspended our service. You can keep up to date with our service status via our website, our dedicated phone line 01983 717717 and via push notifications to your phone from our app. pic.twitter.com/kYSihGHR86 — Hovertravel Ltd (@HovertravelLtd) November 22, 2017

There are delays of up to 15 minutes on Red Funnel’s Red Jet services.

Red Jet XX15 from Southampton and XX45 from Cowes delayed by 15 mins due to adverse weather. — RF Service News (@RF_Travel_News) November 22, 2017

