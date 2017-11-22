Isle Of Wight’s Crisco Brings Magic To Newport’s Quay Arts Centre

His career has spanned more than 66 years, he has played around 23,000 gigs, and tonight Isle of Wight magician Crisco returns to the “stage” in Newport.

He has previously worked with Freddie Starr, Queen, The Who, Slade and Marty Wilde, and tonight he will appear at Quay Arts, Newport, in his first show in years.

Crisco once managed to offend standards critic Mary Whitehouse so badly that she walked out of a performance.

Crisco told Isle of Wight Radio’s John Hannam,

“Some people though I’d already died, but I’m still alive. Some people suggested having “An Audience With…” so it’s an opportunity to do exactly that. “I used to spend ages trying to make myself look old and now I don’t have to. I’m old magician that works fast and tries to act like a 20-year-old on the stage. I look ridiculous!”

