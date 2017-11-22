Isle of Wight’s MP has been reacting to yesterday’s (Wednesday) budget announcement by the Chancellor.
Bob Seely is welcoming announcements made in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget speech yesterday afternoon.
The Island’s MP told Isle of Wight Radio:
“I’m very happy actually. I think the budget lays a foundation for a Britain fit for the future. I think we’re investing in the long term and supporting families and businesses now, so it’s good for the country and good for the Isle of Wight.”
Bob Seely added that he’s pleased it includes increasing the national living wage, fixing fuel duties, and investing in the NHS.
Listen: Bob Seely speaks to Lauren Roberts