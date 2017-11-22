One person is feared trapped in following a crash in Wootton, involving at least two cars, this morning (Wednesday).

The incident happened near to the roundabout, near to the Woodman Arms on Station Road, at the junction with Briddlesford Road, Whiterails Road and Park Road.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at 7.38am and said it was working to free a person.

Police and the ambulance service are also in attendance.

The road is partly closed and traffic is being diverted.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said it has one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle (RRV) on scene.

*UPDATED 8.30am

*Southern Vectis said its routes 5 and 9 are affected by the crash.

**UPDATED 9am

**The ambulance service said a man has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital. Traffic is starting to ease in the area.

Comments

comments