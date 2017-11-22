Whippingham’s Racecourse Roundabout will be closed for resurfacing next month (December).

Work is due to start on 4 December, and will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6am. Island Roads has said it’s scheduled to take three days, but is subject to change as we enter the winter months.

Work will take place in two phases so access between East Cowes and Newport will be maintained for one of the three nights while work is underway.

The diversion route between Newport and East Cowes for the remaining two nights will be via Station Road, Whiterails Road and Staplers Road to Coppins Bridge.

Island Roads deputy service director, Steve Ashman said:

“This is another particularly busy roundabout but we hope the steps we are taking in respect of timing and phasing of the work will keep disruption to a minimum. Nevertheless, we are keen to give advance notice of this project and would advise motorists to allow extra journey time if they are using this route during the work.”

