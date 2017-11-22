A yellow ‘Be Aware’ warning will come into force at 9am today (Wednesday) and remain in place until 7am tomorrow.

The Met Office said:

“Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales during Wednesday.

“The strongest winds will finally ease from the SE of England around dawn on Thursday. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely whilst outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions.

“Gusts of 50 mph are likely more widely. Winds will gradually ease from the west during the night, finally easing from the far SE of England around dawn on Thursday.

“Outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, will accompany the strong winds and will add to the difficult driving conditions.”