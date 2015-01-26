The Isle of Wight Council has made an inspection request to the owners of the Royal York Hotel in Ryde.

It’s after concerns materials falling from the derelict building were a health and safety risk to passing pedestrians and motorists.

Island Roads have since placed barriers around the building as a precaution, after they found rendering had begun falling from the building onto the pavement.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“We have been informed by Island Roads that they have installed safety barriers following reports of loose rendering falling from the Royal York Hotel in Ryde.” “We have inspected the area and are satisfied that, with the barriers in place, there is no risk to the public.” “We are liaising with the owner of the hotel and have requested that he inspects the building to ensure there is no further risk of any loose material falling from the building.”

An Island Roads’ spokesperson said,

“Our street cleansing team, whilst carrying out their work, noticed that rendering had begun falling from the building onto the pavement.” “Island Roads therefore installed safety barriers as a temporary measure to reduce the risk to the public.” “We have also alerted the council to the potential problem so that they can investigate whether any further action is required by the property owners.”

Comments

comments