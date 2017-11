Tesco stores on the Isle of Wight are set to stay open, after the company released its list of 43 stores set to close.

There’s 18 Express convenience stores, 12 Metro supermarkets and seven superstores across the country which will be closed.

Six of its 12 Homeplus non-food stores will be shut too, it’s part of the group’s plan to turn around the struggling business.

However, all Tesco stores on the Isle of Wight are set to remain open.

Photo Credit: Steve Daniels

