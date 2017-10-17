Following the publication of the FIFA world rankings, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have learned who they could face in November’s World Cup play-offs.

Both nations finished runners-up in their qualifying groups on the road to next summer’s tournament in Russia, joining six other European nations for Tuesday afternoon’s draw.

However, as expected, the Republic and Northern Ireland will be unseeded when the names are pulled out of the hat in Zurich, so who could they come up against in those two-legged play-offs.

Who are the seeded sides?

Switzerland (world ranking: 11)

Vladimir Petkovic’s team ran European champions Portugal close in Group B, with the top two positions coming down to a winner-takes-all decider in Lisbon last week. That, though, was the Swiss’ only defeat in qualifying, making them a resolute team to avoid in the play-offs.

Italy (world ranking: 15)

The four-time world champions were in a tough group alongside Spain, but never really threatened to challenge La Roja for top spot in the section, especially after being held to a costly home draw by Macedonia. Overall, this is a far from vintage Azzurri side and one not to be feared.

Croatia (world ranking: 18)

The Croats had appeared on course to win Group I, before a costly defeat in Turkey and more dropped points at home to Finland in their penultimate qualifier. And, coupled with another earlier loss in Reykjavik, Zlatko Dalic – who only took charge earlier this month – and his team will probably be one of the Irish duo’s favoured opponents in the draw.

Denmark (world ranking: 19)

The Scandinavians lost twice in finishing runners-up behind Poland in Group E, in Warsaw, but more surprisingly at home to Montenegro. The Danes were also held both home and away by Romania, costing them top spot, but will still be a tough, experienced team to overcome.

How do the play-offs work?

The eight runners-up will be drawn into four pairings, with two-legged play-off ties set for November 9-11 and 12-14, 2017.

In the event of the teams being level on aggregate, the away goals rule will come into play. If the winner is still not decided at the end of normal time in the second leg, the match will go to extra time with two periods of 15 minutes and the away goals rule still applied.

If the scores are still level at the end of extra time, the tie will go to penalties, although the new ABBA system will not be employed and four play-off winners will then advance to Russia 2018.

The top four teams will be in one pot and the remaining four in another and the seeded sides will not necessarily have their home leg first, as there is a separate draw to determine which countries are at home first.

What are Northern Ireland and the Republic’s play-off records?

The Republic have won three of eight play-off ties, but two of those wins have come at the last two attempts, against Estonia to go to Euro 2012 and Bosnia-Herzegovina to advance to Euro 2016.

Northern Ireland, however, are new to the play-offs, having qualified automatically for last year’s European championship.

