Human remains have been found inside a 14ft-long crocodile believed to have killed an elderly woman.

Anne Cameron, who suffered from dementia, wandered away from her care home last week in the tourist town of Port Douglas in the Australian state of Queensland.

Her walking stick and clothing were found by a creek on Thursday, near where she is believed to have walked into a tropical forest and become lost.

The crocodile was found by wildlife officers on the Mowbray River on Monday night local time.

Police said: The estuarine crocodile, which is believed to be the one involved in the death of 79-year-old Anne Cameron, was examined by a specialist in Cairns today with human remains being located inside.

Investigations continue with officers preparing a report for the coroner.

Saltwater crocodiles kill an average of two people a year and their numbers have rocketed since they were made a protected species in the 1970s but Ms Cameron’s family said they did not want to see any of the animals killed.

According to the Cairns Post, her son Craig Eggins said: The crocodiles… are not responsible for being crocodiles, and doing what crocodiles do.

The care home confirmed Mrs Cameron had not been in a secure unit and was free to go walking by herself.

Mr Eggins said his family did not hold the home responsible, adding: My mother was a spirited, strong-minded and strong-willed woman who would have found a way to take her walk if she were denied it, and to hell with anyone who tried to stop her.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the crocodile was euthanised.

(c) Sky News 2017: Human remains found in crocodile after woman’s death

