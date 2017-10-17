A revised set of plans that see the Isle of Wight divided into two different constituencies have been released today (Tuesday).

The latest plans by Boundaries Commissions for England show the Isle of Wight divided from Wootton Bridge to Ventnor – creating separate East and West constituencies.

In previous proposals the divide started on the other side of Wootton.

People on the Isle of Wight are being offered a chance to have their say on the plans.

The Boundaries Commission for England will submit the final recommendations to Parliament in September 2018.

The proposed change is part of Conservative plans to cut the number of seats from 650 to 600 – which is yet to be voted on in Parliament.

Comments

comments