Police on the Isle of Wight say they are aware of 30mph stickers being put up on lamp posts across the Island – and say it has to stop.

Hampshire Constabulary say it’s been made aware of posters being placed along roads across the Isle of Wight.

The force is warning that the signs are unlawful – and could have an impact on the enforcement of the speed limit.

Police are also asking people not to place these posters on vehicles – as it could confuse motorists when they are moving through different speed zones.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We have been made aware of a few incidents where 30mph posters have been put up along streets on the Island. “We would like to remind people that placing posters that look like 30mph signs, as pictured below, or say ‘30 slow down’ on roads where there are street lights, is unlawful and could have an impact on the enforcement of the speed limit. “We would also ask people not to place these posters on vehicles as this could confuse motorists when the vehicles are moving through different speed zones. “If you are thinking about placing posters in your street but are not sure whether you are able to or not, please email [email protected] and we can advise you.”

