Shanklin has been named as one of the top towns for a coastal ‘staycation’ in the UK.
The seaside town ranks highly for the number of hours of sunshine, compared to its rivals.
The study takes into account a number of factors, including pubs, restaurants, taxis and beaches.
Shanklin is ranked 15th in the list of ‘staycations’ – a holiday or break in the UK, or close to home.
In order to determine where each Town would rank, Marbles used a weighted index to provide a score out of 10 for each individual metric and then an overall index combining all metrics. They included:
- Hotel room per night (£)
- Airbnb per night (£)
- Number of restaurants
- Number of pubs
- Taxi per two mile journey
- Number of attractions
- Annual sun hours
- Annual rainy days
- Number of fish and chip shops
- Beach grade (according to the ‘Goodbeachguide)
- Number of funfairs, water and amusement parks
Southwold in Suffolk was ranked as number one, ahead of Bamburgh and Woolacombe.