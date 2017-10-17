DAVE BRENCHLEY, SHANKLIN, IOW

Shanklin has been named as one of the top towns for a coastal ‘staycation’ in the UK.

The seaside town ranks highly for the number of hours of sunshine, compared to its rivals.

The study takes into account a number of factors, including pubs, restaurants, taxis and beaches.

Shanklin is ranked 15th in the list of ‘staycations’ – a holiday or break in the UK, or close to home.

Shanklin Beach

In order to determine where each Town would rank, Marbles used a weighted index to provide a score out of 10 for each individual metric and then an overall index combining all metrics. They included:

  • Hotel room per night (£)
  • Airbnb per night (£)
  • Number of restaurants
  • Number of pubs
  • Taxi per two mile journey
  • Number of attractions
  • Annual sun hours
  • Annual rainy days
  • Number of fish and chip shops
  • Beach grade (according to the ‘Goodbeachguide)
  • Number of funfairs, water and amusement parks
(c) Marbles.com

Southwold in Suffolk was ranked as number one, ahead of Bamburgh and Woolacombe.

