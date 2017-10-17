Shanklin has been named as one of the top towns for a coastal ‘staycation’ in the UK.

The seaside town ranks highly for the number of hours of sunshine, compared to its rivals.

The study takes into account a number of factors, including pubs, restaurants, taxis and beaches.

Shanklin is ranked 15th in the list of ‘staycations’ – a holiday or break in the UK, or close to home.

In order to determine where each Town would rank, Marbles used a weighted index to provide a score out of 10 for each individual metric and then an overall index combining all metrics. They included:

Hotel room per night (£)

Airbnb per night (£)

Number of restaurants

Number of pubs

Taxi per two mile journey

Number of attractions

Annual sun hours

Annual rainy days

Number of fish and chip shops

Beach grade (according to the ‘Goodbeachguide)

Number of funfairs, water and amusement parks

Southwold in Suffolk was ranked as number one, ahead of Bamburgh and Woolacombe.

