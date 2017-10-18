Amazon Studios head Roy Price has resigned amid claims he dismissed allegations Harvey Weinstein raped actress Rose McGowan.

In a series of Twitter posts last week, McGowan claimed she told Price over and over about the alleged rape, only to be informed it hadn’t been proven.

McGowan added that Amazon Studios called to say my show was dead after she asked it to do the right thing over a tie-up with The Weinstein Company.

I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers, she told Mr Bezos. I love Amazon but there is rot in Hollywood.

The posts came hours after producer Isa Hackett claimed Roy Price inappropriately propositioned her in the back of taxi in 2015.

Hackett, who worked on Amazon’s The Man In The High Castle, said the alleged incident was shocking and surreal.

I want to call out (Price’s) behaviour and also hold myself to a certain standard, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s difficult because of the fact that I have two shows and I love those shows and I value my experience at Amazon. But this incident has been looming and it’s difficult to shake it.

After the allegations emerged, Price’s fiance Lila Feinberg reportedly called off their wedding scheduled for 12 November.

Meanwhile, Amazon suspended Price and said it would review its projects with The Weinstein Company.

A day later, Amazon senior vice president Jeff Blackburn sent a memo to employees saying that the company did not tolerate harassment or abuse.

He wrote: The news coming out of Hollywood over the past week has been shocking and disturbing – and unfortunately we are a part of it. It’s sad and very disappointing to me.

On Tuesday, Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company – the film studio he founded with his brother Bob in 2005.

The 65-year-old reportedly owns an approximate 20% stake of the company, which is in talks with Colony Capital over a potential buyout.

A series of women – including Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Judd – have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey claimed the Hollywood mogul made suggestive comments towards her and became enraged after she rejected his advances.

Weinstein has unequivocally denied the claims against him.

