There has been a crash near to HMP Isle of Wight this evening (Wednesday).

It’s understood to have happened on Parkhurst Road at around 4.50pm.

Two vehicles – a silver Honda and a red Vauxhall Vivaro – are involved, according to police.

Debris has been reported on the road, but it remains open.

Traffic is said to be building.

No serious injuries have been reported.

