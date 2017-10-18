The Met Office said that the Island could see gusts in excess of 50mph, between 4am and midnight.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster said:

“An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a swathe of strong southwesterly winds over southern areas early on Saturday, these steadily transferring east through the morning and early afternoon, becoming westerly and eventually northwesterly later whilst also slowly easing.

“Gusts exceeding 50 mph are expected widely within the warning area. These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions.

“Some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties. Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.”