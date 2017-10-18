The Isle of Wight Distillery’s Mermaid Gin is now available to purchase from World Duty Free at Southampton Airport.

The Island’s very own gin has a dedicated display and was officially launched at the airport with the help of a real life mermaid.

Southampton Airport welcomes over 2 million passengers through its doors each year, making this the highest profile retail outlet for Mermaid Gin.

Andy Dent, Retail Manager at Southampton Airport, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Mermaid Gin to World Duty Free at Southampton Airport. It is great to be able to support the region and sell a truly local product which will be available to all passengers flying through. We wish Mermaid Gin all the best.”

Xavier Baker of the Isle of Wight Distillery said:

“We are extremely pleased and proud to have our flagship product on display at Southampton Airport. This is great opportunity to show the whole world what the Isle of Wight can produce and really put ourselves on the map.”

Comments

comments