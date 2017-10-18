A teacher from the Isle of Wight has been jailed for a number of sex offences against 2 boys.

27-year-old Thomas Goodey of Daniel Street, Ryde, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to 5 counts of sexual activity with a child and 1 of causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Goodey has been sentenced to 4 years in prison and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register. He is now also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The offences took place in September and October 2016.

