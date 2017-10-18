The Isle of Wight Council has banned “distracting” roadside memorials, under a policy.

It’s after some items were considered distracting for drivers and partially blocking walkways.

Now, any item placed which is considered by the council to be too large, or not in compliance with the criteria in the new policy, will be removed.

The council says anyone wishing to pay tribute to a loved one should consider a low-key memorial, such as a small floral tribute or small soft toys, but these will only be considered acceptable at certain times of the year and for a limited time at the roadside. These must also not cause the risk of distracting drivers or be at a location or height which is considered a risk.

Also under the policy, no memorials are allowed near locations where highway maintenance is likely to be undertaken, e.g. grass cutting and verge maintenance. It also states any tribute should be placed away from locations that are dangerous to access, such as carriageway central reservations, roundabout central islands and other road junctions.

Anyone who wants a permanent memorial is being advised to contact the council’s Bereavement Services department on 01983 882288.

Comments

comments