Thirty fewer Islanders were out of work and claiming Job Seeker’s Allowance last month, compared to August.

Year on year, it represents a rise of 95 people.

In September, 1,335 Islanders were seeking employment, according to the latest statistics.

In the last few weeks, Isle of Wight employers Gurit and BAE have announced plans to make redundancies.

Nationally, unemployment fell by 52 thousand between June and August, to 1.4 million.

