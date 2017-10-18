Cowes Enterprise College has been given a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted after its first inspection since becoming an academy in 2011.

In a report published today (Wednesday) inspectors praised the secondary school’s leaders for “transforming the school in the last two years, raising aspirations and improving pupil’s outcomes”.

The school was previously branded as inadequate – and placed in special measures.

After its inspection last month the school has been rated good across the board – including effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, and behaviour and welfare.

Ofsted noted from its visit that Principal Rachel Kitley has “wasted no time in getting to grips with what needs to be done.”

It also says parents recognise the “strong progress” and pupils “believe that their school is a warm and tolerant community.”

To improve, Ofsted’s inspectors have said the school needs to ensure that “pupils with low prior attainment, in particular boys in the lower years, improve their reading and writing”.

Inspectors also said the school needs to make sure that teaching is “consistently challenging and that work set is well matched to pupils’ needs.”

Principal, Rachel Kitley said:

“I would like to thank everyone connected with the academy for the rating we have been awarded by Ofsted today. It is only when all parts of the school community pull together that you get real improvement, and that is what has happened here at Cowes Enterprise College. I would like to thank our wonderful students, our hard-working and dedicated staff, and the support we have received from our parents and from OAT. It has been a real team effort.

Rachel continued:

“I can assure everyone, however, that we will not be resting on our laurels. We are on a journey to Outstanding. We will continue to strengthen the Academy further, ensuring that the community has a truly ‘great’ school in the future.”

Nick Hudson, Interim Chief Executive Officer Of Orminston Academies Trust said:

“The improvements that we knew had taken place at Cowes Enterprise College have today been confirmed. This is the hugely deserved result of a lot of hard work, skill and dedication to raise standards and ensure that the academy has a well-earned excellent reputation, providing a first-class education to all its students.”

