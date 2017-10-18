Residents are being “left in the dark” over Isle of Wight Council plans to re-models major roads, according to an Isle of Wight Councillor.

As part of the local authority’s ‘Newport Traffic Model’ report it has proposed changes to areas like the dual carriageway, St Mary’s Roundabout, Forest Road, Parkhurst Road and Hunny Hill.

The Councillor for Parkhurst has told Isle of Wight Radio that residents living in his ward have had no communication from the local authority – despite major plans to re-model large parts of their neighbourhood.

You can see the full plan here.

Councillor Andrew Garratt is calling for the Council to “come out and speak to the people directly affected”.

Andrew said:

“From what residents have told me they’ve been told nothing – they’re being kept in the dark. I’m very disappointed in the Council, and concerned because residents really do need to be involved in major schemes like this.”

The Councillor continued:

“The broader issue is that it’s a major strategic route for the Isle of Wight. It’s used by Islanders from every community across our Island – and surely they should be asked for their view – afterall the roundabout is there right next to the hospital.”

