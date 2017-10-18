The Republic of Ireland will meet Denmark for a place at the 2018 World Cup while Northern Ireland are up against Switzerland.

Martin O’Neill’s men travel to Copenhagen for the first leg, which will be played between November 9 and 11, while Northern Ireland will have home advantage for their first game against the Swiss.

The two remaining fixtures see Croatia face Greece while Sweden must get past four-time World Cup winners Italy to book their place in Russia.

Denmark lost two of their opening three qualifiers but rallied to finish second behind Poland in Group E. They have won three of their 11 competitive fixtures against Ireland, with the Republic winning four.

I’ve been speaking to a lot of players and ex-players and I think they’ll be happy with Denmark, former Ireland striker Clinton Morrison told Sky Sports News.

To get them away in the first leg is big too, you want to go away first.

Ireland are very good defensively, they can shut them out away and bring them back to the Aviva. It’s the best possible draw.

Northern Ireland’s opponents Switzerland are ranked 11th in the world. They won nine of their 10 qualifiers but defeat in their final game against Portugal saw them finish second in Group B.

It’s the highest seed, but I’d prefer them to Italy and Croatia, said ex-Northern Ireland international Iain Dowie.

Of course you’d like the home leg second, but our defensive record stands up. We can go and get a draw there if we win the first leg.

Is it the best draw? No. But for me, Michael will be quietly happy.

2018 World Cup play-off draw

Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Croatia v Greece

Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Sweden v Italy

First legs to be played between November 9 and 11. Second legs to be played between November 12 and 14.

