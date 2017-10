The average price of houses on the Isle of Wight has risen.

The cost of Island properties has gone up by 4.4% over the last 12 months, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Now, the price of a house here will set us back, on average, £209,000 (latest figures for August 2017).

But any house-hunters will be happy to know it’s still less than the overall annual UK growth of 5% over the same period.

The latest average house price for the UK is £226,000.

