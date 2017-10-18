Several roads have been closed and diversions are in place at Ashey, near Ryde.

Island Roads said the closures are necessary to clear excessive mud off the roads.

The following roads are affected:

West Lane from its junction with Coach Lane to its junction with East Ashey Lane.

Harding Shute from its junction with Beaper Shute to its junction with West Lane.

East Ashey Lane from its junction with West Lane to its junction with Ashey Road.

Green Lane from its junction with East Ashey Lane to its junction with Ashey Road.

Diversions are in place via Coach Lane, Rowborough Lane, Beaper Shute, Brading Road, Smallbrook Lane and Ashey Road.

